The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 of the World Series 6-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday night, and Walker Buehler’s pitching helped them get the victory.

Buehler allowed just one run on three hits and a walk in six innings and left with a 6-1 lead. He struck out 10 batters in the outing.

According to MLB Communications, Buehler is the first pitcher in World Series history to record double-digit strikeouts in no more than six innings pitched.