Vikings GM: ‘I don’t think anyone has lost any faith’ in Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the worst records in the NFL at 1-5, and a big reason why is because Kirk Cousins has been hideous thus far, tossing 10 interceptions in six games.

Despite Cousins’ struggles, however, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman isn’t ready to give up on the veteran quarterback just yet.

“You just kind of have to go back and look at the big picture,” Spielman said, according to Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune. “But I don’t think anyone has lost any faith in Kirk Cousins. I expect him to come back after the bye week and play well for us.”

Cousins will have to turn things around after the team’s bye week if he wants to keep his job.

With Minnesota in the running for the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, meaning a shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Cousins could be on his way out if his poor play continues.

However, the 32-year-old is under contract with the Vikings through the 2022 season. He was given a two-year, $66 million extension in March.