Video: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh take their pheras

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh is one couple who’s all over social media right now. The two recently announced that they’re getting married and their big day has finally arrived. After completing wedding festivities over the week, a video of the two taking their pheras surfaced online.

In the video, Neha is seen wearing a glittery dupatta over her bridal suit, while the groom Rohan opted for a sherwani. The couple are seen taking their pheras in the presence of friends and family members in the gurudwara. Have a look at the video below.











The couple is soon expected to a host reception party in Punjab.