Victoria records seven new cases ahead of easing restrictions announcement

Victoria has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 today and no new deaths.

The city’s rolling average has now dropped below five, to 4.6. And the average for regional areas remains at 0.2.

The figures come ahead of Premier Daniel Andrews’ announcement later today regarding potential further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Health authorities are aiming to test thousands of residents this weekend in order to clamp down on two school clusters in the city’s north following seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

The hike in new cases of community transmission cast doubt on whether the Premier would go ahead with easing lockdown restrictions ahead of the original November 1 target.

Mr Andrews said the state was “still optimistic” some restrictions would be lifted today.

Today’s test results will determine which restrictions are eased.

“We are still optimistic we will have positive things to say,” Mr Andrews said of his upcoming announcement.

One case was found in each of the suburbs of Banule, greater Dandenong, Maribyrnong and Wyndham.

Among the new cases is a student at East Preston Islamic College (EPIC) – the third case to be directly linked to the school so far – and another attends Croxton Specialist School in Northcote.

The Croxton School student is a member of a family of four who have all now tested positive for coronavirus, including a sibling who attends EPIC, but contact tracers have so far been unable to link that family to the other EPIC cases.

All students, parents and staff members from both schools are being urged to take a COVID-19 test immediately, regardless of symptoms, and remain isolated until receiving the results.