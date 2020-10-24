UFC 254 live stream: How to watch the Khabib vs Gaethje fight live online

The UFC will hold its last event at its Fight Island facility in Abu Dhabi this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch Khabib defend his lightweight title against Gaethje on TV or online. The top of UFC 254’s Main Card will see Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje take on Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout that looks to be the biggest fight of 2020 so far. The current UFC lightweight champion, Khabib is going into Saturday afternoon’s fight with a 28 fight win streak after defeating Dustin Poirier by submission in September of last year at UFC 242. Before that, Khabib’s last big win took place in October of 2018 when he defeated Connor McGregor by submission in round 4 at UFC 229. While Khabib did manage to earn a win against McGregor in that fight, it was the only time he’s lost a single round in his entire UFC career. Gaethje on the other hand has just a 4 fight win streak after defeating Tony Ferguson by knockout in round 5 at UFC 249 back in May. Just like Khabib though, his last big fight took place in September of last year when he defeated Donald Cerrone by knockout in round 1. Will Gaethje be able to muster the strength to dethrone the most dominant champion in UFC history?

Elsewhere on UFC 254's stacked card, Robert Whitaker wil face off against Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout, Alexander Volkov will take on Walt Harris in a heavyweight bout, Jacob Malkoun will go up against Phillip Haws in a middleweight bout, Lauren Murphy will tangle with Liliya Shakirova in a flyweight bout and Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba will meet in the Octagon for a light heavyweight bout. Whether you're rooting for Khabib, Gaethje or just want to tune in to see the UFC's last event at Fight Island this year, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 254 from anywhere in the world. UFC 254 – Where and when? UFC 254 will be held at the promotion's Flash Forum arena on its Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 24. The Early Prelims will kick off at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT, the Prelims will follow after at 12pm ET / 9am PT and the Main Card will start at 2pm ET / 11am PT. How to watch UFC 254 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 254 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch Khabib vs Gaethje. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy.