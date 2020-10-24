UFC 254 | Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after submitting Justin Gaethje to defend title

Lightweight icon Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254 to defend his title – then stunned MMA by announcing his retirement.

Nurmagomedov moved to a flawless 29-0 in the unification bout in Abu Dhabi, bringing his trademark relentless pressure to finish the American by triangle choke.

Nurmagomedov was phenomenal. Period. He is an immovable force in the 155lbs division – yet apparently he is done.

He was emotional after the fight, his first since the death of his beloved father, Abdulmanap. Also Khabib’s coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died at 57 during July, due to complications related to COVID-19.

“It was my last fight, no way I’m going to come here without my father [again],” the 32-year-old said.

“It was first time without my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother; three days she don’t want me to go fight without father. I promised her this was going to be my last fight and if I give my word, I have to follow this.

“It was my last fight here. I know only one thing, what I want from UFC: you guys have to put me on No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this. UFC undisputed lightweight champion, 13-0; 13 in the UFC, 29 in my pro MMA career. I think I deserve.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov becomes emotional after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. (ufc)

Nurmagomedov has beaten a who’s who since moving to the UFC in 2012. The Dagestani wrestling icon’s last three victims are Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

True to form, his last fight, his last submission, was special.

A big-money rematch with McGregor had been touted by UFC boss Dana White, yet seemingly will never happen. Nurmagomedov dominated the Irishman when they met in 2018, winning by fourth round submission (neck crank).

McGregor offered the following reaction after Nurmagomedov’s retirement announcement.

Former teammate and dual division UFC champion Daniel Cormier paid tribute to Nurmagomedov.