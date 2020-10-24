Tyra Banks Denies Banning Housewives From ‘DWTS’ After Bethenny Frankel’s Jab

Instagram

The former ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star previously reacted in a now-deleted tweet to reports that the new host and EP of the long-running ABC dancing show doesn’t want ‘Real Housewives’ stars on the show.

Tyra Banks is setting the record straight. The new host and executive producer of “Dancing With the Stars” was quick to deny reports claiming that she banned “Real Housewives” stars from appearing on the ABC dancing show.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” Banks’ longtime publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, said in a statement to Page Six on Thursday, October 22. “She’s a huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the Housewives? She has nothing to do with casting,” she went to say of Tyra.

It was also said that Tyra “loves [Andy Cohen]” and has “been on ‘[Watch What Happens Live‘ several times.” The “America’s Next Top Model” alum allegedly “just tried to get one of her really good friends on the Housewives! She watches the shows. She loves them.”

This arrives after Bethenny Frankel sarcastically responded to the reports in a now-deleted tweet. “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I [a heart emoji] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra,” she said.

After deleting the tweet, the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, explained, “I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS.” She went on to say, “If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

Prior to this, a source spilled to OK! that “Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives.” The insider went on to say that “the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

Being the new boss of the show, the former “America’s Got Talent” host allegedly “made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”