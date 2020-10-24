Traders on Paxful sell $16.2M of Bitcoin for discounted gift cards each week By Cointelegraph

Traders on Paxful sell $16.2M of Bitcoin for discounted gift cards each week
A report published by Arcane Research has revealed that nearly half of Paxful’s trade volume comes from trade between (BTC) and gift cards.
The report found that, “purchasing Bitcoin with gift cards has been the preferred solution on Paxful each month throughout the five-year span analyzed,” and in June accounted for 48% of Paxful’s volume.
