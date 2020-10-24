Touch controls come to 10 more Xbox game streaming titles

Microsoft has launched touch controls for 10 more Xbox Game Streaming titles.
The streaming video game service, previously known as xCloud while in beta, launched last month with only Minecraft Dungeons supporting touch controls. Now, Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, Killer Instinct and more feature touchscreen-based controls, allowing players to play those games without an Xbox One controller.
“Touch controls have been one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, so to build this collection we worked closely with players and game designers to create a familiar experience and support a level of play that you’re used to with a physical controller,” said Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s head of Xbox game streaming, in a recent Xbox blog post.
On-screen controls can be moved around and the size of buttons can also be modified, though it’s likely that it will still be far easier to play most games with a physical Xbox One gamepad. Microsoft first showed off xCloud touch controls with Gears 5 back in August.
Below is a full list of Xbox game streaming titles that support touch controls:
- Dead Cells
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hotshot Racing
- Killer Instinct
- Minecraft Dungeons
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Slay The Spire
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why
- UnderMine
In early October, Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, said during an internal all-hands meeting that Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming platform would eventually find its way to iOS through a browser. This would allow the tech giant to circumvent Apple’s restrictive App Store rules without violating any of the Cupertino, California-based company’s policies. Xbox Game Streaming is currently only available on Android.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes first-party Microsoft games, third-party titles, cloud gaming and, soon, EA Play, costs $16.99 CAD per month. The Xbox Series X and Series S are set to launch on November 10th.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox