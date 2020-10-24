The unluckiest DeFi protocol? A personal take on bZX’s tumultuous year By Cointelegraph

The unluckiest DeFi protocol? A personal take on bZX’s tumultuous year



Decentralized finance platform bZX has frequently been in the spotlight this year, only not for the right reasons. Most DeFi platforms popular today, including bZX, began their journey around 2018, at the tail-end of the initial coin offering boom. In 2019, DeFi started gaining traction, though it was still a somewhat ignored sector of the industry.

As growth continued, suspicions began to rise that major hacks, typical of the digital asset sector, were overdue. Due to the complexity and novelty of these platforms, it was reasonable to assume that not all of them were impervious to bugs.

