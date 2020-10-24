The number of telemedicine providers in China went from less than 150 to nearly 600 between late 2019 to summer 2020, as the government eased regulations (Martin Mou/Wall Street Journal)

Martin Mou / Wall Street Journal:
The number of telemedicine providers in China went from less than 150 to nearly 600 between late 2019 to summer 2020, as the government eased regulations — The effort could be a model for expansion in other countries,nbsp; — As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across China in late January …
