The number of telemedicine providers in China went from less than 150 to nearly 600 between late 2019 to summer 2020, as the government eased regulations (Martin Mou/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Martin Mou / Wall Street Journal:

The number of telemedicine providers in China went from less than 150 to nearly 600 between late 2019 to summer 2020, as the government eased regulations  —  The effort could be a model for expansion in other countries,nbsp; —  As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across China in late January …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR