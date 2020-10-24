Texas court temporarily reinstates limited ballot drop-off sites By

WASHINGTON () – The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily reinstated the governor’s ban on multiple drop-off sites for mail ballots, in a short-term victory for President Donald Trump.
The ban will remain in effect while the state supreme court fully reviews a Friday appeals court ruling that overturned the order by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican like the president, who faces Democrat Joe Biden in a race for the White House on Nov. 3.
