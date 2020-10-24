Survey of 17K developers in 159 countries: JavaScript is the most popular language with 12.4M active developers, followed by Python at 9M, and then Java at 8.2M (Tim Anderson/The Register)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Tim Anderson / The Register:

Survey of 17K developers in 159 countries: JavaScript is the most popular language with 12.4M active developers, followed by Python at 9M, and then Java at 8.2M  —  Plus: What puts off developers from adopting cloud?  Price,nbsp; —  A new developer survey has shown the popularity of C# …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR