Survey of 17K developers in 159 countries: JavaScript is the most popular language with 12.4M active developers, followed by Python at 9M, and then Java at 8.2M (Tim Anderson/The Register)

Survey of 17K developers in 159 countries: JavaScript is the most popular language with 12.4M active developers, followed by Python at 9M, and then Java at 8.2M — Plus: What puts off developers from adopting cloud? Price,nbsp; — A new developer survey has shown the popularity of C# …
