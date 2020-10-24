Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 19-25]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm [Amazon Original]

Kazakhstan’s most famous reporter is back for a new journey to the U.S., 14 years after the first film. This time around, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) discovers he has a daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), who he soon decides he’ll gift to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to over the country’s favour on behalf of Kazakhstan. All the while, America prepares for a big presidential election

As in the previous film, the majority of people who Borat speaks with are unaware that Cohen is actually shooting a movie. This time, though, many Americans know of Borat because of the first film, leading Cohen to take on increasingly elaborate disguises as the film goes on. What’s more, some of Subsequent Moviefilm was shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so the global health crisis factors heavily into the plot.

Bort Subsequent Moviefilm was co-written by Cohen and directed by Jason Woliner (The Last Man on Earth).

Note: I don’t usually insert my own takes on any of the movies or shows I list in these columns, but Amazon provided me with an advance screener of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, so I figured I’d add some brief thoughts here. Overall, the film is a worthy follow-up to the 2006 classic, offering ample amounts of Cohen’s signature brand of riotous cringe comedy coupled with a depressing close-up look at how little has changed in America over the years.

As you’d expect, Cohen is fantastic once again, especially in the bit where he’s forced to spend several days living with hillbilly conspiracy theorists without breaking character. But special commendation must go to Maria Bakalova, the relatively unknown Bulgarian actress who does an incredible job as Tutar. Some of the situations she has to put herself in are mortifying at best and downright perilous at worst — especially when Trump’s repulsive personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, makes abhorrent advances towards her during an interview — and yet she sticks to her character flawlessly. At the heart of all these shenanigans is a surprisingly touching story about a father and his daughter.

If you want escapism from the ongoing news surrounding COVID-19 and the U.S. presidential election, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is certainly not the movie for you. But for anyone else, its timely, sharp commentary, hilarious gags and poignant central character dynamic make for an incredibly good time.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 23rd, 2020

Genre: Mockumentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 149 reviews)

Stream Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm here.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

On The Rocks [Apple Original]

A father helps his daughter investigate whether her husband is having an affair.

On The Rocks was written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) and stars Bill Murray (Lost in Translation), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Marlon Wayans (White Chicks).

Apple TV+ release date: October 23rd, 2020

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent (based on 180 reviews)

Stream On The Rocks here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

Chelsea Handler: Evolution

Comedian Chelsea Handler makes her return to stand-up after six years to riff on family, friendships, therapy and more.

Chelsea Handler: Evolution is one of several originals from the U.S.-only HBO Max that has come to Canada via Crave as part of Warner Media’s exclusive deal with Bell.

Crave/HBO Max release date: October 22nd, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Chelsea Handler: Evolution here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

How To… With John Wilson

New Yorker John Wilson is the writer, director, cameraperson, producer, and narrator of this unique docuseries, which covertly films the lives of other New York citizens while looking to give advice on relatable topics.

It’s worth noting Vancouver-born comedian Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You) is an executive producer on the series.

Crave/HBO Canada release date: October 23rd, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday at 11pm ET)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (length TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream How To… With John Wilson here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Undoing

A successful therapist’s world collapses after a violent death occurs and her husband goes missing, forcing her to create a new life for her and her child.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), directed by Suzanne Bier (Bird Box) and stars Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Hugh Grant (Love, Actually).

Crave/HBO Canada release date: October 25th, 2020 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (about one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent (based on 29 reviews)

Stream The Undoing here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Once Upon a Snowman [Disney+ Original]

This Frozen animated short recounts the origins of Olaf the Snowman as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside of Arendelle.

Once Upon a Snowman was directed by Frozen veterans Trent Correy and Dan Abraham and features Josh Gad reprising his role as Olaf.

Disney+ release date: October 23rd, 2020

Genre: Animated

Runtime: Six minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Once Upon a Snowman here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection [Netflix Original]

A lightning bolt splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, resulting in the kids being scattered across the globe with three different versions of Ms. Frizzle (Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon).

It’s worth noting that production on The Magic School Bus Rides Again is handled Toronto-based 9 Story Group.

Netflix Canada release date: October 2oth, 2020

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 45 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection here.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Former late night talk show host David Letterman returns with discussions with a new batch of celebrities: Iron Man star Robert Downey, Jr., comedian Dave Chappelle, singer Lizzo (Cuz I Love You) and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

Netflix Canada release date: October 21st, 2020

Genre: Talk show

Runtime: Four episodes (46 to 53 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman here.

Over the Moon [Netflix Original]

Inspired by her mother, Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.

Over the Moon was directed by Glen Keane (The Little Mermaid) and John Kahrs (Frozen) and features an all-Asian voice cast that includes Cathy Ang (Ramy), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Ken Jeong (Community), John Cho (Harold & Kumar) and Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Netflix Canada release date: October 23rd, 2020

Genre: Animated

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 57 reviews)

Stream Over the Moon here.

Rebecca [Netflix Original]

A newly married young woman must contend with the shadow of her husband’s dead wife, the mysterious Rebecca.

Based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel of the same name, Rebecca was directed by Ben Wheatley (Free Fire) and stars Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Lily James (Cinderella) and Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral).

Netflix Canada release date: October 21st, 2020

Genre: Romantic thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48 percent (based on 133 reviews)

Stream Rebecca here.

The Queen’s Gambit [Netflix Original]

Over the course of her childhood, an orphan chess prodigy struggles with her addiction to become a Grandmaster.

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen’s Gambit was developed by Scott Frank (Logan) and Alan Scott (Regeneration) and stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Bill Camp (The Night Of).

It’s worth noting that part of the series was filmed in Cambridge, Ontario.

Netflix Canada release date: October 23rd, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (46 to 68 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 23 reviews)

Stream The Queen’s Gambit here.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix’s next batch of unsolved cases tackles such mysteries as an unidentified woman being shot to death in an Oslo hotel, the body of former U.S. presidential aide Jack Wheeler being found in a landfill and a series of ghosts sightings in Japan following a 2011 tsunami.

Netflix Canada release date: October 19th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (36 to 48 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) here. If you have information on the cases featured in Unsolved Mysteries, you can submit a tip on unsolved.com.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week?

For more recommendations, check out last week's Streaming in Canada column here.

