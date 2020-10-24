steve jobs: 9 books that ‘influenced’ Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

Jobs had first read Autobiography of a Yogi in high school. While staying at a village near Nainital, India, he got a chance to read the book again.

Jobs says in the book: “There was a copy there of “Autobiography of a Yogi” in English that a previous traveler had left, and I read it several times, because there was not a lot to do, and I walked around the village to village and recovered from my dysentery.”