Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Discards Her Blonde Hair Following Backlash

The wife of the NBA star was previously called ‘Karen’ after debuting her new hair in Instagram posts on Sunday, October 18 where she could be seen trading her raven locks for platinum blonde.

Stephen Curry (II)‘s wife Ayesha Curry is no longer a blonde hottie. She took to her Instagram account to bid farewell to her platinum blonde locks, which earned her mixed reactions from fans on Internet.

Sharing probably the last picture of her rocking the new look, Ayesha wrote in the caption, “The blonde has been so much fun! I need to scratch my scalp a little though, you feel me?” She went on to say, “I wish I could actually dye my hair this shade but I know it would require way too much maintenance. Who can relate? #funwhileitlasted.”

Ayesha debuted her new hair in Instagram posts on Sunday, October 18 where she could be seen trading her raven locks for platinum blonde and fans were totally in love with her new look. She posted on Instagram Stories a Boomerang clip of her showing off her new hair inside a car. Alongside the footage, the 31-year-old Canadian-American wrote in the caption, “Trying a blonde ting for a hot sec.”

While some fans loved it, some others blasted Ayesha for looking unrecognizable. She was also called “Karen” over her hair makeover. In response to the criticism, Ayesha hit back on Twitter, “It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”

Her husband Steph also defended her with a loving message. “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it,” so the NBA star wrote on Instagram. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping.”