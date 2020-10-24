Stablecoins went wild in the days before Bitcoin’s recent surge By Cointelegraph

Stablecoins went wild in the days before Bitcoin’s recent surge
In the days preceding Bitcoin’s latest rise in price, stablecoins went wild, exhibiting some largely unprecedented behavior.
On October 18, stablecoins moving to exchanges reached record highs of 60,000 and 56,000 respectively, according to data from CryptoQuant. The outlet’s data tracked USDT on , PAX, USDC, TUSD, DAI, SAI, BUSD, HUSD and USDK. When it comes to the total inflow of all stablecoins in terms of the dollar value, no extraordinary trends were detected.
