Social Media Reacts To Future Being Spotted With Rapper Dess Dior

Well, we know much y’all love some tea when it comes to Future, so we have a little something’ for y’all! A recently surfaced photo shows Future out and about with rapper Dess Dior, and social media had some things to say about it.

The two don’t look too cozy in the photo, but they appear to be sitting beside on another at a table, possibly outside of a restaurant. We haven’t heard much of Future since the rumors started swirling about his split with Lori Harvey.

For all of those who don’t recall who Dess Dior is, y’all might’ve seen her in plenty of posts on the ‘gram with her bestie Jayda Cheaves. Dess is also a rapper, and some fans think she could be working on something with Future!



Based on what Black Twitter had to say, a lot of folks would be here for Dess kindling a romance with Future.

