Snow expected in two eastern states while WA continues to heat up

Australia’s weather is forecast to reach new extremes today with severe thunderstorms, snow and fire danger all on the cards.

Severe thunderstorms are likely today in northeastern NSW, eastern Queensland and northern parts of the NT.

Emergency services have warned of damaging winds and heavy rain are possible after flash floods hit the southwest of NSW yesterday.

An elderly man in the town of Tumbarumba needed to be rescued by SES services after heavy rain caused localised flooding in the area.

Parts of Victoria and NSW will be chilly for spring with snow falling about the alps but it’s continuing to heat up over on the west coast, with Perth forecast to reach temperatures 11C above the October average.

Showers for Victoria but a high pressure over the Bight will keep elsewhere dry and settled.

Here is the state-by-state forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020:

Mostly sunny in the southwest, a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a medium to high chance in the Gulf Country and western Peninsula, and a high to very high chance in the southeast.

A risk of severe thunderstorms in the southeast.

Temperatures below average in the southwest, where tops of 29C are forecast for Brisbane and Gympie. A top of 33C in Cairns and 32C in Townsville.

Light to moderate northeast to northwesterly winds about eastern coastal districts, tending moderate to fresh fresh south to southwesterly winds winds in the southwest, southern and central interior extending to parts of the southeast and northern interior later in the day.

But the severe storms which struck Brisbane between 2 pm and 3 pm on Saturday afternoon are now moving out to sea, and there is now only a 30 per cent chance of a shower during the game, most likely in the first quarter.

A line of severe thundrstorms moves through southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, on Saturday afternoon. (Weatherzone)

NEW SOUTH WALES & THE ACT

Showers in the east, with thunderstorms possible in the northeast.

Snow showers on the Alps above 1600 metres. Dry and partly cloudy in the west.

Daytime temperatures below average in all but the northeast corner, most notably in the far west and southeast. Highs of 25C in Coffs Harbour but much cooler down the coast, with a top of 16C in Wollongong.

Northerly winds in the northeast, with cool and fresh south to southeasterly winds extending across the remainder.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas.

There is a warning for dangerous surf conditions for Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

NRL Grand Final fans hoping to see the match at Sydney’s ANZ stadium this evening may want to pack a raincoat with rain likely to get heavier as the day progresses.

Sydney will be cloudy with a very high chance of rain. Rain expected to be light and patchy in the morning, becoming more widespread and persistent in the late afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers across southern and mountain areas, becoming widespread across the Gippsland ranges during the morning. Isolated showers developing over north central parts at night. Snowfalls above 1100 metres.

A cool to cold and mostly cloudy day with highs of 13C in Melbourne but only reaching 0C at Mt Baw Baw.

Moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds, strong at times over the central ranges and the Alpine peaks.

Fire Danger – Low-moderate.

Light showers about the west, south and east coasts mostly clearing during the afternoon.

Fine elsewhere apart from early showers about the northeast. Morning frost inland.

Top temperatures of 13C right along the east coast and a cool night, with forecast temps dropping down to 3C in Geeveston and Queenstown.

Fresh south to southeasterly winds, easing.

A slight to medium chance of showers about coastal parts, the Mount Lofty Ranges and the east of Eyre Peninsula.

Cool to cold in the south grading to mild in the far north and far west. Daytime highs should be around the high teens along the coast with tops of 17C for Whyalla and Adelaide and dropping to a chilli 6C in Hawker.

Moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds.

Showers and thunderstorms possible over the northern Kimberley.

Showers possible near the southern coast east of Esperance and the Eucla coast.

Warm weather across the southwest intensifying with tops of 34C in Perth, 32C in Geraldton.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms north of Tennant Creek. A high chance of showers and storms across the central Top End and Carpentaria District with possible heavy falls. Thunderstorms may be gusty in the southwest Daly and northwest Gregory districts.

Mostly sunny elsewhere, apart from the slight chance of a shower in the southern Tanami District.

Very hot in the Gregory District and cooler in the southern Barkly District. Light to moderate northwest winds north of Elliott, tending moderate east to southeasterly to the south, fresh and gusty during the morning.

Fire Danger – High in the Daly, Gregory and Tanami Districts.