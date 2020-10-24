Home Technology Singapore now has 1,000+ B2B fintech startups, up 70%+ YoY, after the...

Singapore now has 1,000+ B2B fintech startups, up 70%+ YoY, after the city-state started luring foreign entrepreneurs with special visas and monetary support (Takashi Nakano/Nikkei Asia)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Takashi Nakano / Nikkei Asia:

Singapore now has 1,000+ B2B fintech startups, up 70%+ YoY, after the city-state started luring foreign entrepreneurs with special visas and monetary support  —  City-state lures foreign entrepreneurs with special visas and financial support,nbsp; —  SINGAPORE — Singapore is striving to enhance …

RELATED ARTICLES

©