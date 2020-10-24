Simon Cowell Teams Up With Oscar Winner Ron Howard for New Talent Show ’50 States to Stardom’

WENN

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and producer has joined forces with the Oscar-winning filmmaker to search for new musical stars from across the 50 states in the United States.

“50 States to Stardom” is set to feature a mini-documentary, focusing on each of America’s regions, alongside a contest to find a musical star from each one.

“America’s Got Talent” star Simon has partnered with Howard for the project, according to reports, with a Los Angeles TV source claiming the show will “mix the drama and winning format of what we see in competition, with the dramatic elements of contestants’ home lives, struggles and experience.”

“The show format will play out in the USA with a view to it becoming a global franchise,” they added, according to Britain’s Daily Star newspaper, with insiders confirming The X Factor mogul has handpicked a selection of judges for the format.”

Howard, who directed hit movies including “Apollo 13” and “The Da Vinci Code, will team up with Cowell’s production company Syco for the show, which comes after it was revealed by NBC bosses that “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will not be returning in January (21).

Simon Cowell is currently taking a timeout as he is recovering from a surgery after he fell from a bicycle in August. He broke his back and went under the knife to have a metal rod fitted to his spine to fix his bones. He is reportedly having daily physiotherapy sessions and walking 10,000 steps a day.