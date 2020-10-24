Severe thunderstorms continue across the east coast

Queensland’s Bureau of Meteorology released a severe thunderstorm warning for the state’s north west and Gulf Country just after noon today.

The warning said the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

The forecast for Brisbane is 70 per cent chance of showers “most likely in the afternoon and the evening” with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The potential for lightning during tonight’s grand final match between Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers could trigger suspending the game under the AFL’s National Extreme Weather Policy.

Under the policy, if lightning is predicted within 10km of the venue at the scheduled starting the game may be delayed by up to an hour.

Gary Ablett and Dustin Martin will headling the 2020 AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Richmond. (Getty) (Getty)

“This decision to delay or suspend play as well as resume play will be made by the Umpire based on information obtained from the BOM and discussions with the Clubs,” the AFL policy document said.

If lightning strikes within 10km of the venue the policy states play should be suspended and only resume after 30 minutes of no strikes.

Maximum temperatures will stay below average in the far southwest, with highs of 27C in Brisbane.

The severe weather systems will also bring storms to much of the east coast, and northern parts of the Northern Territory.

Meanwhile, things will be heating up over on the west coast, with a warm air mass drifting over Western Australia set to deliver Perth its warmest weekend in seven months.

NEW SOUTH WALES & THE ACT

Widespread showers and thunderstorms, possibly heavy, will clear from the far west during the day.

Some thunderstorms are likely to become severe, particularly about the ranges and adjacent slopes. Mostly cloudy.

Daytime temperatures generally near average in the east, and below average in the west.

Top of 29C in Bourke and only slightly cooler on the coast with 26C in Sydney, while Wagga Wagga will see a high of 21C and 20C is the top for Canberra.

Fresh northeast to northwesterly winds, with a cooler southerly change developing in the south and west.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms, contracting to central and eastern districts during the morning then to East Gippsland in the evening.

Moderate to heavy falls about northern and eastern districts, easing. Isolated showers continuing about southern and mountain areas. Snowfalls above 1300 metres at night.

Lightning strikes the ground near Warren yesterday, as a huge storm front heads east across regional NSW. (Nick Moir)

Cloudy and mild in the east with tops of 13C in Port Albert and 15C forecast for Melbourne.

Moderate northerly winds tending colder, moderate to fresh southerly from the west during the day, locally strong about the central and Gippsland coasts.

Fire Danger remains Low to moderate across the state.

Rain contracting to the northeast early, then easing and tending to showers later in the morning.

Showers developing about the west and south during the afternoon.

South to southwesterly winds, freshening about the coasts during the day. Highs of 15C in Hobart and 18C in Launceston.

A slight to medium chance of showers over the agricultural area, west coast and south of the North East Pastoral.

Cool to cold in the south, grading to mild in the far north. Top temperatures of 19C in Ceduna and warming up to 26C in Moomba.

Fresh to strong southerly winds, moderating in the west.

Showers and thunderstorms possible over the northern and eastern Kimberley and the North Interior.

Showers possible near the southern and Eucla coasts.

A near-stationary low pressure trough along Australia’s west coast will help draw warm inland air towards Perth this weekend, with the city forecast to reach 29C.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms north of Tennant Creek and a high chance over the central Top End, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Vast lines of storms from central Queensland to Victoria swept eastwards bringing hail, strong winds and flash flooding. (Nick Moir)

Possible damaging wind gusts with thunderstorms in the northeastern Barkly and eastern Carpentaria Districts. Mostly sunny and cooler elsewhere.

Very hot in the Gregory District and northern Tanami Districts. Light to moderate northwest winds north of Elliott.

Winds tending south to southeasterly south of Elliott, fresh and gusty at times.

Fire Danger – High across the Top End, Gregory, Carpentaria, Tanami and Barkly Districts.