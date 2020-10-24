Scheana Shay Shares Insights Into Text Message That Causes Fallout With Stassi Schroeder

Instagram

In the Friday, October 23 episode of her ‘Scheananigans’ podcast, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star reveals more details about her fallout with her former co-star, who was fired from the Bravo show in June.

–

Stassi Schroeder ended her friendship with Scheana Shay over a screenshot of a text message. In the Friday, October 23 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast host Scheana revealed more insights into her fallout with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

“Long story short, she thought that I was sharing her private messages to me in my Huddles groups, which is like a live, Zoom, FaceTime interaction with fans,” the 35-year-old revealed in the episode. “And I’m like, ‘First of all we barely talk, so we don’t have very many private messages to share.’ ”

“The only thing that I recall mentioning in a group with them about text messages was about that message she sent me about my miscarriage and how sweet it was and maybe I read a part of the text? I don’t recall doing that. But I do remember talking in a Huddles about how sweet the message was she sent me,” Scheana continued.

She went on to say that fans reached out to her after Stassi was fired in June over her past racially insensitive acts to former cast member Faith Stowers. “A fan had asked after she got fired like, ‘Have you checked in on Stassi? How is she doing?’ And there were hundreds of messages. I responded to one and I said, ‘Haven’t heard back from her but spoke to Beau,’ ” Scheana recalled, referring to Stassi’s now-husband Beau Clark.

“That was all! Just like, ‘Yes I’ve checked in,’ that was it. And I guess that got screenshot, put into a Facebook chat, and she was like, ‘Please don’t be talking about me right now.’ And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, that was the only message I responded to,’ ” she went on saying. “So between that one text and me sharing her sweet miscarriage text, one of those pissed her off and she said that she had no desire to talk this out with me, and she wanted to remain surface level.”

Later in the episode, she also called Stassi’s reaction “bulls**t,” adding that they haven’t been close in years. “The fact that you don’t even want to hear me out? I said, ‘We’ve been surface level for years, Stassi. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you the best.’ And then I unfollowed her. … I don’t follow people I’m not friends with anymore so you wanna be surface level? Then I’m not gonna follow you. I had her on mute for months anyways,” she said.

Stassi and Scheana unfollowed other on social media earlier in October after Scheana and boyfriend Brock Davies were not invited to Lala Kent‘s gender reveal party. While Scheana blasted Lala for the snub, Stassi defended Lala at the time.