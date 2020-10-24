Saweetie w/out Makeup: Twitter Says She Went From ‘Beauty’ To ‘BASIC’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Female rapper Saweetie is going viral on social media this morning, after new pics o the beautiful rapper leak. obtained the images, which show Saweetie without makeup.

And folks all over Twitter are saying that without makeup, Saweetie looks “basic.”

AYESHA CURRY TRANSFORMS INTO A CAUCASIAN WOMAN

has featured Saweetie in the past. She’s widely recognized as the most beautiful female rapper in history. And many are suggesting that she should be on the list for most beautiful women in the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR