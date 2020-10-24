San Bernardino Cop Murders Black Man – Shot In Back!! (Graphic Video)

A San Bernardino police officer is t latest White officer accused of murdering an unarmed Black man. And the entire incident was captured on video, has learned.

Mark Matthew Bender Jr., 35, of San Bernardino, was shot and killed after a White officer shot him multiple times in the back. No one else was injured, San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echevarria said.

Police spoke on the shooting yesterday, without knowing that the killing was captured on tape. And the police’s account o the shooting is MUCH different than what can be seen in the video.

Police claim that around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man jumping on cars outside of the King Tut liquor store, police said in a statement.

When the sole responding officer arrived, police ordered Matthew to prepare for arrest. Matthew appeared to be in some sort of mental health crisis, and he didn’t respond..

The officer then jumped on Matthew’s back, put him in a choke hold and flung him to the ground. Matthew got up and began walking away – and the cop pulled his gun and shot the man down in cold blood.

