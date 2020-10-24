Ryanair passenger steps in to pay ‘ridiculous’ baggage fee for distressed mum-of-three

A Ryanair passenger who stepped in to pay the baggage fee of a distressed mum has been branded ‘a hero’.

The mum-of-three had reportedly been told at Ibiza airport she would have to pay the £50 charge because her bag was too big to be carried on the flight to Stansted.

But a ‘young hero’ came to her aid in a moment which has been shared widely on social media.









In the footage from a fellow passenger the mum can be seen looking overwhelmed as the children run about, reports the Daily Mirror.

On the verge of tears she runs her fingers through her hair and puts her hands to her head.

A young man also waiting at the desk notices her anxiety and reassures her: “It’s alright, it’s alright.”

The tearful mum responds to his kind words, before the stranger smiles and adds “Don’t worry, I’ll pay for you” before handing over his card at the desk.

A man can be heard asking if the bagging allowance size has changed as the payment goes through, while the mum’s older child can be heard telling his sibling: “No no, mama is upset.”

It was shared on Twitter along with the caption: “Well done to this young hero for paying the ridiculous Ryanair baggage charges for a distressed mother travelling with 3 kids (who wasn’t getting any leniency from ground staff).

“The flight from Ibiza to Stansted was half empty, not sure what difference a few cm would make.”

The passenger who captured the video said: “As far as I could tell, the mother with her children had got caught out with a bag that exceeded the allowance on her ticket.

“She was upset and rather tearful while also trying to keep an eye on her kids.

“By the I figured out what was going on, a young man stepped up to the ground handling staff and was heard to say ‘it’s okay, I’ll pay’.”

The clip has racked up thousands of views on social media and when one asked if they knew the identify of the kind man, the passenger replied: “Great kid isn’t he? No idea who he is though, kept himself to himself and acted honourably and discreetly without a fuss.”

One viewer commented to say: “What a legend! Karma will see him good.”

Another added: “There’s hope for humanity.”

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.