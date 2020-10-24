Russia doesn’t need to be first with a digital currency, says state expert By Cointelegraph

Russia doesn’t need to be first with a digital currency, says state expert
A Russian official argued that the country should have launched research on a central bank digital currency four years ago in order to claim leadership in the field.
However, according to Dmitry Peskov, a special representative of the President of the Russian Federation on digital and technological development, the first-mover advantage also brings a number of risks in terms of financial stability.
