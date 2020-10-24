Rountree III and Tigers’ run game too much for Wildcats

Kentucky Athletics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Football dominated both sides of the field as the Tigers posted a 20-10 win over Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The win ended a five-game skid to the Wildcats and moved Mizzou to 2-2 on the season.

Mizzou’s defense held Kentucky to 145 yards of offense, 47 passing and 98 rushing. The 47 passing yards allowed were the fewest ever by a Southeastern Conference opponent since the Tigers joined the league in 2012. It also marked the first time Mizzou allowed fewer than 150 yards of total offense since Delaware State on Sept. 24, 2016. The Tigers forced four three-and-outs and only allowed two third down conversions on attempts and were the first team this season to not allow Kentucky to enter the red zone.

Senior RB Larry Rountree III led the Tigers offense with 126 yards rushing on 37 attempts, a career-high. He moved into third place on the Mizzou all-time rushing list with 3,144 yards and fifth on the Mizzou all-time rushing touchdown list with 29 touchdowns.

RECAP

Rountree put Mizzou on the board first with a one-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. The Wildcats and Tigers traded field goals in the quarter to give Mizzou a 10-3 edge at halftime.

Mizzou increased its lead to 17-3 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter on Rountree’s second rushing touchdown of the day.

The Wildcats responded with a touchdown of their own early in the fourth to cut the game to 17-10. After a three-and-out by the Tiger defense, Mizzou ran 7:04 off the clock in a 15-play drive that ended in a 20-yard field goal by freshman K Harrison Mevis for a 10-point Tiger advantage.

Senior S Joshuah Bledsoe then a forced fumble on Kentucky’s ensuing possession to seal the Mizzou victory.

TOP TIGERS

Senior RB Larry Rountree III scored both of Mizzou’s touchdowns on the day and finished the day with 126 rushing yards. His 37 carries were a career high.

Rountree passed Brock Olivio and moved into third-place, second among non-quarterbacks, on the Mizzou all-time rushing yards list with 3,144 career yards. He moved into fifth on the career touchdowns list with 29.

Redshirt Freshman QB Connor Bazelak threw for 201 yards and rushed for a career-high 40 yards. Bazelak was 210-for-30 on the day. Junior LB Nick Bolton led the Tiger defense with seven tackles and a sack.

Freshman K Harrison Mevis was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PAT attempts.

Sophomore TE Niko Hea posted career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (31), including two first down grabs to move Mizzou into field goal position right before halftime.

Receivers Jalen Knox (60 yards) and Damon Hazleton (51 yards) led the Tigers through the air.

UP NEXT

Mizzou will head to Gainesville, Fla., next Saturday to take on the Florida Gators. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network Alternate.