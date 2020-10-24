Rod Stewart Close to Avoid Trial for New Year’s Eve Battery Case

Instagram

The ‘Maggie May’ singer and his son, Sean Stewart, were accused of assaulting a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach after being denied access to a private party.

Rod Stewart‘s lawyer is nearing a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial relating to the rocker’s New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2019) brawl with a hotel security guard in Florida.

The “Maggie May” singer and his son Sean Stewart were charged with simple battery following an alleged assault on Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, where the Stewarts had been denied access to a private party.

They pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor counts in January, and during a pre-trial hearing this week (ends October 23), their legal representative revealed he was working on resolving the case.

During the online hearing, defense lawyer Guy Fronstin told Judge August Bonavita he was still discussing possible options with prosecutors.

“We have been in communication with the state. We are asking for one more rollover for pre-trial,” he explained.

“All indications are this is going to resolve without a trial but there’s still some work to be done on it.”

The judge granted Fronstin’s request for more time and set the next pre-trial hearing for December 4.

Dixon has also filed a civil suit against the pair for damages.

Footage of the incident which surfaced several weeks after the altercation showed Sir Rod performing what appeared to be a mock Nazi salute before thumping Dixon. His wife and their two sons, 14-year-old Alastair and Aiden, 8, were standing nearby as the musician, wearing a glittering gold lame jacket, raised his right arm high above his head and placed his left hand above his mouth to imitate a mustache.