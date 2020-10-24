Robert Downey Jr.’s Chris Pratt Post Edited Out Tom Holland

It’s safe to say this week hasn’t been the best for Chris Pratt. I’ll spare you the details for now, but just know that he got roasted for being “the worst Chris” on Twitter, so then a bunch of his co-stars came out with all these posts in favor of him — which was perceived (by some) to be a bit of an overreaction at best.



Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty

If you want the details, step right here.