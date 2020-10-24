Robert Downey Jr.’s Chris Pratt Post Edited Out Tom Holland

It’s safe to say this week hasn’t been the best for Chris Pratt. I’ll spare you the details for now, but just know that he got roasted for being “the worst Chris” on Twitter, so then a bunch of his co-stars came out with all these posts in favor of him — which was perceived (by some) to be a bit of an overreaction at best.
One of Chris’ Marvel buddies to post in his favor was Robert Downey Jr., who described Chris as his, “#Brother” and “A real #Christian who lives by #principle” in this post on Instagram.
All normal-ish, right? WELL, some eagle-eyed Twitter users pointed out that it looked like someone was missing from the photo. Naturally, I had to investigate.
Using all the investigative journalism skills at my disposal (reverse image search), I was able to conclude that Robert’s picture was missing PRECISELY ONE (1) TOM HOLLAND.
How do I know this? Well, because published an article in 2018 with the original…
…Which then took me back to RDJ’s Instagram, where he had ALREADY POSTED THE PHOTO WITH TOM IN THE MIDDLE.
I’m not seeing things, am I?! They’re totally the same photo!
Heck, Tom even posted a photo from the same shoot on his own Instagram.
LOOK AT THAT GHOSTLY OUTLINE WHERE TOM ONCE WAS:
Quite the move from Mr. Stark.
Welp, should RDJ’s team need another photo anytime soon, I’ve taken the liberty of editing one in advance:
I think I need to go lie down.
