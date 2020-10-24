‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Redmond Announces Pregnancy

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ member confirms in a Halloween post on Instagram that she is having a new addition to her growing family with husband Bryan Redmond.

–

Reality TV star Brandi Redmond is pregnant.

The 42-year-old “The Real Housewives of Dallas” star confirmed the happy news on social media, alongside a cute snap of a bunch of pumpkins on her fireplace with her kids’ birth years painted on them – in addition to one more with “2021” across it

“God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory,” she captioned the picture. “You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”

<br />

Brandi is married to Bryan Redmond, the Founding Principal and CIO of Suntex Marinas – a luxury real estate developer for marinas. The couple shares three children, daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley, and adopted son Bruin.

The pregnancy came ten months after she checked herself into a wellness center in order to “reflect and better herself.” Her decision to take a timeout arrived after she was accused of being racist. In a newly-resurfaced 2019 video, she was seen impersonating an Asian woman while saying, “Everybody ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty.”

She quickly apologized, “A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” Brandi wrote on January 4. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”