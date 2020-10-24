Raptic Shield iPhone 12 cases offer 10-ft. drop protection, more

Whether you’ve already preordered your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro or are waiting for the iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max to launch, Raptic’s new cases for the entire iPhone 12 lineup are available now. The Raptic Shield iPhone 12 cases features 10-foot military-grade drop protection, a machined aluminum frame with clear backing to show off your iPhone’s color, and even an antimicrobial treatment. Read on for a closer look, as well as a special 20% off with code code “9to5MACiP12“ at checkout.

The Raptic Shield offers a great blend of form and function for your device. The case goes beyond MIL-STD-810G protection standards with testing that includes 10-foot drops onto concrete. The front of the case features a raised 1.2 mm lip, which offers further defense against rough surfaces, and forceful impacts on your screen.

Raptic’s Shield case incorporates a machined aluminum frame to offer complete protection of the iPhone 12’s new bezel design. The durable machined frame is also paired with a soft rubber bumper in addition to the honeycomb interior lining on the case, which provides superior shock absorption and multi-faceted protection on your device.

The Shield’s one-piece construction makes the case super easy to put on and take off, and was designed to complement the iPhone’s premium build. And with a clear polycarbonate back, you don’t have to choose between having reliable protection and seeing your iPhone 12’s color and sleek design.

Another valuable touch is that the Raptic Shield’s frame and back are infused with an antimicrobial treatment to keep your iPhone 12 clean and hygienic. The antimicrobial agents act to keep bacteria from gathering on the most frequently touched surfaces of your device. It’s also compatible with all Qi-certified chargers.

The Raptic Shield comes in Red, Black, Blue, Iridescent, Cranberry, Black & Red Gradient, and Teal Gradient for each of the latest iPhone models. Raptic offers a lifetime warranty and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

20% off Raptic Shield for iPhone 12 models

With free shipping in the US, you can order the Raptic Shield now for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, as well as iPhone 12 Pro/Max now normally priced at $29.99. But for readers, use the code “9to5MACiP12“ at checkout to get 20% off these new iPhone 12 cases.

Check out the Raptic Shield in action below including keeping the iPhone 12 protected from a 22-foot drop on concrete.

