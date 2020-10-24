Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says By

© . Short, Chief of Staff for U.S. Vice President Pence, arrives with Pence on an unnanounced visit at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq
() – Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said on Saturday.
“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.