Patreon says it will remove accounts that actively spread QAnon's beliefs and will warn those that spread some QAnon ideas but are not dedicated to such content (Daniel Zuidijk/Bloomberg)

Daniel Zuidijk / Bloomberg:

Patreon says it will remove accounts that actively spread QAnon’s beliefs and will warn those that spread some QAnon ideas but are not dedicated to such content  —  – Accounts tied to QAnon-dedicated creators to be removed,nbsp; — Followers of conspiracy theory complain of being censored

