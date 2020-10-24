Panthers v Storm kick-off time, results, news, winner for the 2020 premiership

Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour has recalled a contract negotiation that brought Phil Gould to tears, when he stayed loyal to the club in the face of a massive offer to join Canberra.

Mansour, whose powerful running will be crucial in Penrith’s grand final match-up against Melbourne on Sunday night, fielded a three-year offer from the Raiders in 2014.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that it was for life-changing money. But Mansour was determined to stick with the club that gave him his shot in the NRL, even when then-Panthers GM Gould told him to take the bigger contract.

“We were sitting in the player dugout at the stadium. It was just me and him. The negotiations had kept going back and forth with the club and Gus said to me, ‘You should take this Canberra deal, it’s a great deal’,” Mansour told the Herald.

“But I kept telling him, ‘I don’t want to leave’ and ‘Do what you can, I love this club too much’.

“Penrith had handed me my dream to play in the NRL. I wanted to repay the club for giving me that.

“I got emotional. So did Gus. There were tears in the eyes. Everyone was telling me to go to Canberra. Gus did. So did my manager. Everyone except me.”