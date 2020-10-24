Operation GGO: Campaign to free Ghislaine Maxwell from jail is launched

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell has launched a campaign to get her out of jail, claiming she’s lost considerable weight and her human rights were violated.

Operation GGO, a campaign to ‘get Ghislaine out’ from her Brooklyn prison cell, comes after she previously sought release this summer on a $5million bail related to sex trafficking charges.

She maintained her innocence, but the Manhattan judge deemed her a flight risk considering she had evaded capture for nearly a year.

Brian Basham, a family friend and a PR professional, has set out to free Maxwell from the ‘cruel’ and ‘vindictive’ treatment she’s allegedly received at the hands of U.S. authorities.

Basham alleged that the heiress has lost 25lbs since she was placed in custody because guards won’t accommodate her vegan diet, The Telegraph reports.

The former socialite is on remand for child sex trafficking charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein and may be in jail a year before her trial next summer. Pictured, the pair together in 2005

When Maxwell complained, Basham told The Telegraph, prison officials simply removed her scales to stop her from recording her weight.

‘She has lost 25lbs in jail but when she complained they took away her weighing machine so she could not weigh herself,’ he told the newspaper.

Basham also alleged that prison officials forced Maxwell to wear clothes made from paper and banned her from wearing bras over fears she’s a suicide risk.

The concerns echoed those of Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell last year while awaiting trial.

Epstein, a New York financier whose reputation was marred with allegations of child molestation, was indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking charges.

He was repeatedly accused of the vile act throughout his adult life and pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008.

He was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail in New York City when he committed suicide by hanging inside his jail cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s death rocked the country and was shocking blow for a number of his victims who had come forward.

Maxwell, who was accused of being his ‘madam,’ soon fled and managed to avoid authorities for months before she was detained in New Hampshire. She was charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors and sex trafficking.

Basham told The Telegraph that prison guards have stopped talking to Maxwell, who spends her days isolated in a 9ft by 7ft cell.

Her loneliness, according to Basham, is exacerbated by the fact that letter from family have not reached her.

‘She is unable to talk to her sisters and their letters are being vindictively not given to her,’ he told the publication.

Basham has offered to help the Maxwell’s pro bono to secure her bail ahead of her trial in July 2021.

He told The Telegraph that he volunteered to spearhead the campaign because ‘because I thought that the dog and pony show put on by the Department of Justice and the FBI had attempted to whip what I think of as a lynch mob into further frenzy.’