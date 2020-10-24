NSW central coast boy pulled unconscious from swimming pool

A 12-year-old boy is in an induced coma after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool on NSW’s Central Coast.

Ambulance NSW were called before 11am today after initial reports from the scene in Wyong a child was unconscious, and CPR was being performed.

Numerous paramedics began treating the boy before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical arrived.

A Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said due to the condition of the child he was placed into an induced coma and life support by the Critical Care Medical Team.

He was then flown directly to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.