Murder probe on National Trust estate Watlington Hill after woman in sixties is found dead in woods

The body of a woman has been discovered at a National Trust estate and a man arrested on suspicion of murder is being treated for serious injuries, police said.

Thames Valley Police found the body in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire just before 6pm on Friday and are linking the death to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously by a pub a few hours earlier.

The victim is believed to be in her 60s, police added.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man behaving strangely near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Oxfordshire at around 3.30pm to get in touch.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area at around 5.50pm is also asked to contact the force.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby of the Major Crime Unit, said: ‘We have tonight launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in woodland earlier this evening.

‘My thoughts remain with the deceased woman’s family at what must be a hugely distressing .

‘We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together what has happened to lead to this woman’s death.’

‘Officers have located and arrested a man on suspicion of murder and he is currently undergoing hospital treatment for serious injuries.

‘We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation and we are requesting anyone with information to please come forward.

A map shows the Fox and Hounds pub and the Watlington Hill estate where the woman’s body was found

‘We are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area before or around 5.50pm on evening.

‘At this stage we are also tentatively linking this incident to reports of a man acting suspiciously near the Fox and Hounds publci house in the Christmas Common area of Watlington at around 3.30pm.

‘As such we are also asking anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in this area or anyone who believes they have information that they think could assist us in our investigation to please get in touch.

The arrested man remains in hospital where he is being treated and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.