MLB execs: Mike Trout the ‘best player on the planet’

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in the World Serie,s while Angels star Mike Trout watches on from home…again. Betts has played outstanding for the Dodgers thus far, and he’s managed to reignite the debate about who the best player in baseball is.

Betts is two wins away from his second World Series title, while Trout has played in just three playoff games despite putting up outstanding regular-season numbers.

Despite that, Major League Baseball executives aren’t ready to crown Betts the best player in the league just yet. one American League executive said, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

“Trout is the most consistent, best player on the planet. He could retire before age 30 and you would still have a strong argument that he is a Hall of Famer. I’m not sure many guys not named (Babe) Ruth or (Ty) Cobb fit into that category. Mookie is playing really well right now; I’m still taking Trout.”

A National League executive expressed a similar opinion about Trout: “He’s the greatest player in the history of baseball. Mookie is getting a lot of deserved attention right now, but Trout is literally the best player ever.”

Trout has been named the AL MVP three times and is a seven-time Silver Slugger winner, while Betts has won the MVP award once and has won three Silver Slugger awards. The latter also has four Gold Gloves, while Trout has zero.

When looking at the numbers, it’s not hard to see why executives picked Trout over Betts as the best player in baseball. Trout owns a career 1.000 OPS with a 76 fWAR across 1,252 games, while Betts has a career .895 OPS with a 40.2 fWAR in 849 contests.

However, if Betts continues to make World Series appearances while Trout watches on from home, the conversation might eventually take a turn.