Miranda Lambert Heartbroken by Rescue Dog’s Death

Instagram

The ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ singer and husband Brendan McLoughlin are mourning the recent death of the family pet whom she rescued from the side of the road.

Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to mourn the death of her dog, Waylon, who she rescued from the side of the road.

The heartbroken singer shared a series of sweet family pictures featuring the furry yellow Labrador mix on the picture-sharing site in honour of her late pooch, revealing touching memories about how he landed in her life.

“Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon,” Miranda wrote on Friday (23Oct20) in the caption to the photos. “I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. They were abandoned, starving and freezing nearly to death. I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up. I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated ) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first. He did that nearly his whole life. She said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years.”

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” hitmaker went on to describe how happy Waylon was and how much he improved life at home with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort,” Miranda added. “He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. He was a farm dog through and through and retired to Nashville life riding on the bus with mama to go home to Texas for Christmas every year.”

“I’m so thankful for the time we had with him and I’m thankful for the rest of the time we have with his sister Jessi. Im (sic) so glad my husband @brendanjmcloughlin got to know him in his final years. We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there. Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it.”

Miranda ended the touching message by thanking the veterinarians at Animalia Health & Wellness in Franklin, Tennessee who helped care for Waylon in his elder years, before encouraging fans to hug their pets at home.

<br />

“Hug your pups today y’all,” she concluded.