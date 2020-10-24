Michael Saylor claims the company will hold Bitcoin for ‘100 years’ By Cointelegraph

Michael Saylor claims the company will hold Bitcoin for ‘100 years’
Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) CEO Michael Saylor said he will hold his company’s (BTC) for 100 years, and has no intention of selling it.
On Aug. 11, the business intelligence firm announced it had purchased 21,454 BTC for $250 million. This investment is now worth more than $278 million, representing an 11% increase in two months, and has purchased more Bitcoin since.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.