Max Verstappen launches x-rated tirade at Lance Stroll after collision.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said it is “not my problem” if anyone has taken offence at the language he used following a crash with Racing Point driver Lance Stroll, during practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Stroll collided at Turn 1 after what was later determined by the stewards to be a mutual misunderstanding.

But the crash left the Dutchman furious.

“Is this f—ing guy blind?” he screamed on the radio.

“What the f— is wrong with him? Jesus Christ. What a r—–. I have damage. What a mongol. I swear.

“He f— his lap, I’m trying to prepare my lap, and he just f—- my lap by just opening DRS and staying on the normal line. No respect. But yeah, doesn’t matter.”

When he was questioned over whether or not viewers may have taken offence at his language, Verstappen’s reply was simple: “Not my problem.”

The pair were summonsed to appear before the stewards over the incident, who decided no further action was warranted.

“Stroll was on a fast lap and was allowed to pass by Verstappen on the lap preceding the incident,” said a stewards’ statement.

Max Verstappen collides with Lance Stroll during practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix. (Twitter/@F1)

“Given the information from his team and usual practice, Verstappen assumed that Stroll would back off for the next lap and moved to overtake along the main straight.

“However, Stroll was instructed by his team to go for a second flying lap. Stroll assumed that Verstappen would have backed off to gain a gap between them, also in line with usual practice, and so was not looking for the overtaking Verstappen.

“The drivers agreed in the hearing that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between them and that with hindsight, both could have contributed to avoid the incident.

“The stewards therefore find that neither driver was wholly or predominantly at fault and take no further action.”

Verstappen finished second fastest, behind Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo was 13th, with his team receiving an official warning after accidentally fitting the wrong tyres to the car in the session.

Max Verstappen was unrepentant after launching a tirade at Lance Stroll. (AAP)

Ricciardo had been given two sets of 2021 Pirelli tyres as the Italian manufacturer experiments with different constructions, however the front left tyre was accidentally swapped between the sets.

“The prototypes are black without labels on the side,” Pirelli boss Mario Isola said.

“Obviously with the race tyres, you have different colours, and you recognise immediately if you have three tyres that are white and one tyre that is yellow.

“With the prototypes they have only the number of the set on the sidewall, not the colour, so it was a genuine mistake.”

The stewards acknowledged that as the mistake involved development tyres, no advantage was gained.