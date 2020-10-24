Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 on their platforms' handling of NY Post story and the election (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 on their platforms’ handling of NY Post story and the election — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on November 17th.
