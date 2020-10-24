Mariah Carey’s “Save The Day” Video Honors Black Lives Matter

“Isn’t it time that we start rebuilding all of the things that have basically crumbled?”
On Friday, Mariah Carey dropped her video for “Save The Day,” a beautiful song that uses Ms. Lauryn Hill’s sample of The Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly.”
The song itself reflects on the divided and tumultuous state of the country right now and urges people to get involved in any way they can.
The lyric video — which is essentially a tribute to the Black Lives Matter global movement and Black history — breathes even more life into the inspiring track. It features beautiful illustrations from artist Molly Crabapple.
The video begins with a portrait of Mariah, which is reminiscent of her 1997 Butterfly album cover.
Next, it features a portrait of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who died after she was shot by police, who forced entry into her apartment in March 2020.
The video spotlights Frederick Douglass, a prominent and inspiring historical figure, who led the abolitionist movement after escaping slavery.
Sojourner Truth is also featured in the video. Sojourner was one of the most outspoken and influential advocates for abolition, women’s rights, and civil rights.
Crabapple also depicted Raquel Willis — Raquel is a trans woman. She was the organizer of the Transgender Law Center, and is currently one of the most impactful activists of today.
The late John Lewis is seen in the video, too. Former Georgia Representative Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights movement and at only 23 years old, he spoke at the March for Washington in 1963.
The video also pays homage to essential workers, who have been fighting dutifully against the coronavirus, caring for patients during such unprecedented times, and risking their lives every day.
On Instagram, Mariah spoke about partnering with Push Black for the video.
“Our country is at a critical moment in history. In recording ‘Save The Day,’ I felt compelled to do what I could and use my platform to encourage us all to take action,” she wrote.
Thank you, Mariah, for always using your platform. You can watch the video here and learn more about the aforementioned historical figures here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!