Man beaten with axe and rushed to hospital in Adelaide

Police are investigating after a man was beaten with an axe and rushed to hospital in Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

A 25-year-old man called emergency crews for help around 6pm last night after the attack on Clearwater Crescent at Seaford Rise.

“He wasn’t in a good way, there was blood and a bandage on his head and one around his legs,” neighbour Wayne Corkhill told .

“There was just a car that sort of did a burnout up the street… we just wondered what, what was going on you know, there were police everywhere. Plain clothed and all that,” another neighbour Paul Moss told .

The victim was rushed to hospital.

Police are investigating whether the axe attack is linked to another serious assault yesterday which also involved an axe.

A 33-year-old man was brought to Flinders Medical Centre by friends, after he was assaulted at a Park Holme house.

The Hackham man sustaining serious head injuries and cuts to his arms.

Major Crime detectives have been called in to investigate.