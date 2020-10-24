Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against Luviena Lodh over fake allegations

The legal counsel of Vishesh Films have issued a statement on behalf of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The statement comes in response to an Instagram video uploaded by actress Luviena Lodh. In the video, she claims that Bhatt has been harassing her and her family.

In the statement, Bhatt has refuted all allegations along with revealing that he intends to take legal action against her for making these claims. The statement reads, “With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised” The statement was posted on the Instagram account of Vishesh Films. Take a look at the post below.











Luviena Lodh featured in the 2010 release Kajraare which was written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by his daughter Pooja Bhatt.