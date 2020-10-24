Love & Hip Hop Moniece: Scrapp Deleon ‘Destroyed’ My Box During S*x!!

It’s no secret that Love & Hip Hop stars Moniece Slaughter and Scrapp Deleon dated. Well has learned that Scrapp definitely left a lasting impression on his Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star.

According to Moniece, Scrapp “ravaged” her sexually when the two started hooking up two years ago. When Scrapp got out of prison, though, things went sour because he couldn’t stop ravaging other side chicks.

Moniece made the revealing remarks in a new interview on The Domenick Nati Show. And based on her full comments, it almost sounds like Scrapp is what drew Moniece to Atlanta in the first place.

