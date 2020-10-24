Love & Hip Hop Moniece: Scrapp Deleon ‘Destroyed’ My Box During S*x!!

It’s no secret that Love & Hip Hop stars Moniece Slaughter and Scrapp Deleon dated. Well has learned that Scrapp definitely left a lasting impression on his Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star.

According to Moniece, Scrapp “ravaged” her sexually when the two started hooking up two years ago. When Scrapp got out of prison, though, things went sour because he couldn’t stop ravaging other side chicks.

Moniece made the revealing remarks in a new interview on The Domenick Nati Show. And based on her full comments, it almost sounds like Scrapp is what drew Moniece to Atlanta in the first place.

Moniece claimed that she was shocked when Scrapp told her they needed to be in a polyamorous relationship.

She told the interviewer:

“So when you needed a prison bae, I was the only one. You was trying to see sunsets and sunrises with me. And now all of a sudden you’re trying to see the sun rise and sun set with me and three other hoes. “Like, what is this? Tomfoolery, buffoonery. And this is some sorcery. This some jailhouse sorcery, and I didn’t like it. I felt betrayed, played, after he done got laid. It was horrible. I felt like — the nerve of you. Getting my vaginal sprinkles and then hittin’ me with the polygamy. That’s horrible.”

Then Monica explained what the sex was like: