Louisiana Man Rapes 11 Yr Old; Drops Her Off At Hospital For ‘Abortion’!

A 34 year old Louisiana man is accused of raping an 11 year old African American girl, then driving her to the hospital hoping she could get a “quick” abortion.

confirmed that Wendell Sanchez, 34, has been arrested after trying to elude police.

Last weekend, the Ascension Parish Sheriff was called to investigate a report about a molestation of an 11 year old girl.

When they arrived at a local hospital, deputies “learned that 34-year-old Wendell Wendell brought a juvenile to the emergency room who had been complaining of abdominal pains and was waiting in his vehicle,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 11-year-old girl was found to be pregnant, driven to the hospital by 34 year old Wendell who police believe could be the father. The little girl seemed to suggest that she wanted “an abortion.”

MARY J BLIGE IS GAY

The child’s pregnancy immediately raised red flags at the hospital, and they called the cops.

When deputies arrived, Wendell drove off. The officers chased him, and eventually stopped and arrested the alleged child predator.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Wendell, who is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail facing these charges: