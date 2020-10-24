Louisiana Man Rapes 11 Yr Old; Drops Her Off At Hospital For ‘Abortion’!

A 34 year old Louisiana man is accused of raping an 11 year old African American girl, then driving her to the hospital hoping she could get a “quick” abortion.

confirmed that Wendell Sanchez, 34, has been arrested after trying to elude police.

Last weekend, the Ascension Parish Sheriff was called to investigate a report about a molestation of an 11 year old girl.

When they arrived at a local hospital, deputies “learned that 34-year-old Wendell Wendell brought a juvenile to the emergency room who had been complaining of abdominal pains and was waiting in his vehicle,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

