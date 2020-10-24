London on da Track Denies Summer Walker Break-Up Reports Despite Her Single Declaration

Instagram

The rapper and record producer accuses an online tabloid of lying about him calling it quits with his on-and-off girlfriend after the ‘Playing Games’ singer announces that she’s ‘officially single.’

London on da Track and Summer Walker seem to be not in the same page about the status of their relationship. The 29-year-old rapper denied that he broken up with the 24-year-old singer after his on-and-off girlfriend declared she’s single now.

The music producer, who frequently collaborates with Young Thug, accused an online tabloid of lying about the split reports. “Summer Walker and London On Da Track call it quits,” read a tweet posted by the gossip site, to which the former “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star replied simply with a blue cap emoji.

London is probably not aware of Summer’s recent Instagram Story post in which she gave fans an update on her love life. On Thursday, October 22, the “Playing Games” songstress wrote over a plain black background, “Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself. It’s the bare minimum for me,” before posting a vomiting emoji.

Summer and London started dating in 2019. They got close after they worked together on her debut album “Over It”. He swept her off her feet on their first date as he impressed her with his generosity. “[It] was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club,” she recently recalled. “I never seen someone throw so much money in my life.”

Their relationship, however, was full of drama as she’s often embroiled in a war of words with his baby mamas on the internet. In September, Summer appeared to shade London as she lamented, “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life.” She added, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

The breakup came amid rumors she’s pregnant as she changed her diet after finding vegan meals unpalatable. “I rather just take the healthy s**t to the head and then get back to my tacos,” so she told her online devotees earlier this month.