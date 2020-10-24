Logan Browning Explains Why Using Her Voice Off-Screen Is Important

So, what do Logan and her co-stars talk about on the set of Dear White People? “Because our nation/country is so divided, our studio has taken the initiative to have talks with cast and crew before we even step on set about what’s best to talk about at work and what would leave some people uncomfortable,” she admitted. “So, because we all want to be there and have a healthy work environment there is a bit of trying to keep the conversation present and appropriate for the workplace. We leave the actual art, the word and the dialogue be the debating part. Leave the debate to the actual dialogue.”

Although the cast doesn’t have uncomfortable conversations on set about current issues, Logan said they are “definitely incorporating the current times in ways that are appropriate” for this upcoming season.

In addition, the Netflix star said she had a “blast” partnering with CÎROC and Ghetto Gastro for this weekend’s AFROPUNK Digital Festival. “Not only are they [Ghetto Gastro] sweet but they really care about influencing the community and culture with fighting oppression through food, though community and just sharing resources,” she told E! News. “I had a lot of fun with them. We made buffalo cauliflower and this really tasty cocktail that had CÎROC White Grape and elderflower tonic.”

And it turns out, she had so much fun she didn’t even make it home. She quipped, “It was so good I ended up staying at my friend’s house that night because I kept drinking them.”